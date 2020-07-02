Menu
Teens charged over allegedly destroying houseboat

by ANDREW POTTS
2nd Jul 2020 7:46 AM
A PAIR of teenagers have been charged with allegedly trashing a Gold Coast houseboat before lighting it on fire.

The 18-year-olds were charged in the early hours of this morning with allegedly lighting the fire, which destroyed the houseboat on the Pimpama River just after 5pm yesterday.

The houseboat burning yesterday afternoon. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
The houseboat burning yesterday afternoon. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.

Police allege the teenagers boarded the houseboat, which was anchored near the Colman Road boat ramp, around 5pm and damaged the vessel, throwing furniture into the water and starting the fire.

The pair were arrested nearby a short time later and taken to Southport Watchhouse where they were charged with arson.

They will front Southport Magistrates Court on July 23.

Police at the scene. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
Police at the scene. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.

