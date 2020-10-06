A a motorist dies in a single vehicle crash at Cecil Plains.

A a motorist dies in a single vehicle crash at Cecil Plains.

A 16-year-old boy has died in a single-vehicle traffic crash near the corner of Dalby-Cecil Plains Rd and Wanka Rd, about 10km north of Cecil Plains.

The crash occurred about 10.30pm last night.

The other occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old female driver, a 19-year-old male passenger and a 16-year-old female passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports indicate the motorist died at the scene.

Originally published as Teenager dies in fatal Darling Downs traffic crash