A a motorist dies in a single vehicle crash at Cecil Plains.
Teenager dies in fatal Darling Downs traffic crash

Michael Nolan
6th Oct 2020 6:08 AM
A 16-year-old boy has died in a single-vehicle traffic crash near the corner of Dalby-Cecil Plains Rd and Wanka Rd, about 10km north of Cecil Plains.

The crash occurred about 10.30pm last night.

The other occupants of the vehicle, an 18-year-old female driver, a 19-year-old male passenger and a 16-year-old female passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Initial reports indicate the motorist died at the scene.

Originally published as Teenager dies in fatal Darling Downs traffic crash

fatal traffic crash cecil plains toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

