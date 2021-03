ONGOING INVESTIGATIONS: Dalby police are investigating an alleged fight along Drayton St on March 6. Picture: File

Dalby police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged street brawl that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said two women in their late teens were allegedly engaged in a fight along Drayton St about 1am.

The spokeswoman said investigations were still ongoing, with both women assisting police with their inquiries.