HOSPITALISED: Two people were transported to Dalby Hospital after they reportedly rolled their car on the Warrego Highway in Bowenville. Picture: Bev Lacey
News

Teen, woman hospitalised after Warrego Highway rollover

Sam Turner
4th Apr 2021 10:04 AM
Two people were hospitalised after they reportedly rolled their vehicle in Bowenville, 27km from Dalby.

Emergency services rushed to the single vehicle crash along the Warrego Highway and Bowenville Norwin Road about 4pm on Saturday.

A male teenager sustained shoulder injuries while a woman in her 40s suffered neck pain from the crash.

They were both transported to Dalby Hospital in stable conditions.

bowenville crash qas warrego highway crash

