Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen's stolen car rampage through southwest and Fraser Coast

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHINCHILLA teenager has been charged after allegedly stealing a white Honda CR-V and committing a burglary.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the 16-year-old boy was charged with six offences including burglary, two counts of stealing, enter premises, and two counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle.

"It's been located in relation to a burglary that happened on the 22nd in Chinchilla," the spokeswoman said.

The incident has also been related to sealings and break-ins in Maryborough and Urangan.

Police located the vehicle in Chinchilla just before 12 noon on June 23.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What a relief: Chinchilla weir reopens with new amenities

        premium_icon What a relief: Chinchilla weir reopens with new amenities

        News Western Downs Regional Council has completed an upgrade to the weir’s amenities as part of the recovery package.

        School concert band performance planned

        premium_icon School concert band performance planned

        News The Chinchilla Christian College concert band is eager to put on a show for the...

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk provides update on COVID-19 cases

        Council’s plans to bring big business to Western Downs

        premium_icon Council’s plans to bring big business to Western Downs

        News IN AN ambitious effort to boost the Western Downs economy, the council will waive...