Teen's stolen car rampage through southwest and Fraser Coast

A CHINCHILLA teenager has been charged after allegedly stealing a white Honda CR-V and committing a burglary.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the 16-year-old boy was charged with six offences including burglary, two counts of stealing, enter premises, and two counts of unlawful use of motor vehicle.

"It's been located in relation to a burglary that happened on the 22nd in Chinchilla," the spokeswoman said.

The incident has also been related to sealings and break-ins in Maryborough and Urangan.

Police located the vehicle in Chinchilla just before 12 noon on June 23.