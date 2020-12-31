Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Seven men remain on the run after stabbing a teenager and smashing another teen over the head with a hammer during a horror home invasion.
Seven men remain on the run after stabbing a teenager and smashing another teen over the head with a hammer during a horror home invasion.
Crime

Teen stabbed in horror home invasion

by Erin Lyons
31st Dec 2020 8:59 AM

Police are on the hunt for a group of men behind a terrifying home invasion in Sydney's northwest.

Seven men were armed with an axe, knife, hammer and gun when they broke into a home on Purser Avenue, Castle Hill, about 1am Thursday.

They threatened six occupants before stabbing an 18-year-old man in the stomach several times.

Officers were told the men demanded property from the people inside.

A seventh occupant, a 17-year-old boy, was in the backyard at the time and was smashed across the head with a hammer.

The group stole six mobile phones before damaging the home and fleeing the scene in a car.

Paramedics treated the injured men at the scene before they were rushed to Westmead Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Detectives launched a widescale land and air search for the seven men who remain on the run.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police will address the media with more information later on Thursday.

Originally published as Teen stabbed in horror home invasion

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Police crime data shows Dalby’s drug hot spots

        Premium Content REVEALED: Police crime data shows Dalby’s drug hot spots

        Crime Crime data released by the Queensland Police Service has revealed the worrying areas in Dalby where drug crime is increasing. MORE DETAILS:

        Onlookers film drunk Dalby man’s tirade against police

        Premium Content Onlookers film drunk Dalby man’s tirade against police

        News Punters at a popular Dalby pub filmed in amazement as an intoxicated man called...

        FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of six Dalby teens exposed

        Premium Content FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: Crimes of six Dalby teens exposed

        Crime From a wild police chase through the backyards of Dalby to being caught dealing...

        POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Premium Content POSITIVE GROWTH: Dalby businesses that defied 2020

        Business Despite a challenging year, several Dalby businesses were able to rally in the face...