Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged after the events.
A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged after the events.
Crime

Teen robs ride-share driver at shopping centre

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly robbing a driver at knifepoint in Springfield Lakes yesterday.

It will be alleged at around 4.55pm a 36-year-old man operating as part of a ride-sharing service transported a 15-year-old boy from Durack to a shopping centre on Commercial Drive.

Upon arrival the boy allegedly produced a knife and ordered the driver out of his car.

It is further alleged the 15-year-old drove the vehicle into the shopping centre, took the man's wallet from the car and attended a supermarket where he purchased a number of items.

Police attended the scene and arrested a boy a short time later.

A 15-year-old Camira boy has been charged with two counts of fraud and one count each of armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving unlicensed.

More Stories

Show More
court news crimes ride share robbery
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Discover rich history and ‘magic’ of Bunya Mountains

        premium_icon Discover rich history and ‘magic’ of Bunya Mountains

        Travel The unique natural wonder has been a popular meeting place throughout history, and is now both a natural and cultural hub.

        Locals behaving badly in the buff

        premium_icon Locals behaving badly in the buff

        News COURT: The three hour long police pursuit for a butt naked man, and more - here are...

        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'

        PHOTO GALLERY: Warra New Years Eve Old Time Dance

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Warra New Years Eve Old Time Dance

        News Dancers from as far as Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Gympie gathered at Warra to...