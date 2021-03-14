Menu
A teenage girl was treated for several injuries, before being flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition.
News

Teen seriously hurt after being thrown from quad bike

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 4:25 PM
A TEENAGER has been seriously hurt after she was reportedly thrown from a quad bike after the vehicle rolled.

The rescue helicopter was sent to a private property in Roadvale, Scenic Rim, at 11.22am on Sunday.

Paramedics treated the girl on scene for multiple injuries, including injuries to her head.

It is believed the girl is of high school age and was riding on an all-terrain vehicle as a passenger when the accident took place.

The girl was flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition.

An adult male, known to the patient, travelled in the chopper, as an escort.

