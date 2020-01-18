Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teen boy has died after a car stunt went horribly wrong.
A teen boy has died after a car stunt went horribly wrong.
News

Teen killed after car stunt goes wrong

by Tanya French
18th Jan 2020 7:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEEN boy has tragically died after he attempted to jump into a moving car at Murarrie overnight.

The 17-year-old boy was with another teen, also 17, in a carpark on Administration Road under the Gateway Bridge at Murarrie just after 11pm last night.

He attempted to run and jump into a moving Nissan Navara utility but slipped in wet conditions and slid under the moving car.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but sadly the boy died a short time later.

The 17-year-old driver of the car was not physically injured.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

Meanwhile, a 39-year-old Mandalay man has died following a single vehicle crash in the Whitsundays yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations indicate at about 4pm a car was travelling in a northerly direction on the Bruce Highway towards Proserpine when it has lost control causing the car to roll and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

More Stories

Show More
death editors picks teen tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parts of the region recieve 154mm overnight, more on the way

        premium_icon Parts of the region recieve 154mm overnight, more on the way

        News Forecasters reveal who received the most rain and who is going to get it next

        WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

        premium_icon WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

        Weather The dust “almost instantly turned day to night”.

        100 YEARS: Alan Willis's amazing century of greatness

        100 YEARS: Alan Willis's amazing century of greatness

        News Alan Willis has reached a new milestone in his incredible life

        Applications now open for the next round of funding

        Applications now open for the next round of funding

        News Western Downs community groups can apply for funding and grants from WDRC.