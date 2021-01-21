Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Teen hit by shotgun fragments after group fight

by Erin Smith
21st Jan 2021 9:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting after a 17-year-old boy appeared at Logan Hospital with injuries to the back of his head last night.

Between 6 and 7 last night a group became involved in a physical altercation at Logan Reserve.

After the incident a 17-year-old boy self-presented at Logan Hospital with an injury to the back of his head.

Police are investigating if the boy was struck by fragments from a shotgun fired from a passing vehicle.

Two 18-year-old men, who attended the hospital with the teen, did not require medical attention.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact police.

Originally published as Teen hit by shotgun fragments after group fight

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warrego MP hits back at remote quarantine proposal

        Premium Content Warrego MP hits back at remote quarantine proposal

        News Warrego MP Ann Leahy has slammed the Premier’s proposal to move international quarantines to remote worker camps, labelling it as a ‘thought bubble’ and ‘crazy...

        Mammoth road funding secured for Maranoa Electorate

        Premium Content Mammoth road funding secured for Maranoa Electorate

        News Tens of millions of dollars of funding have been secured for road safety upgrades...

        ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Dalby

        Premium Content ULTIMATE GUIDE: Where to celebrate Australia Day in Dalby

        Community From family cricket games, to citizenship ceremonies and barbecues, here’s where...

        Drink driver was in his underwear after catastrophic rollover

        Premium Content Drink driver was in his underwear after catastrophic...

        Crime A young man who drunkenly rolled his car several times along the Warrego Hwy...