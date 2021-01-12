Menu
Artarmon Unit Fire
Crime

Teen girl charged over alleged family stabbing

by Chris Calcino
12th Jan 2021 12:29 PM
A WOMAN has allegedly been stabbed in the neck in a suburban Cairns home with police officers swooping to charge a teenage girl.

Paramedics and police rushed to a Ronto Cl home at 10.50pm on Friday after reports of a 15-year-old girl stabbing an adult female family member with a knife.

QAS said the woman was taken to Cairns Hospital in a serious condition with a shoulder injury, although police said the stab wound was in the neck.

A QPS spokesman said officers spoke with the teen at the scene and charged her with wounding.

The alleged victim was rushed to the Cairns Hospital emergency department in a serious condition. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
The alleged victim was rushed to the Cairns Hospital emergency department in a serious condition. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

She is due to face Children's Court in Cairns.

A Cairns Hospital and Hinterland Health Service spokeswoman said the woman was in a stable condition at 10.30am on Sunday.

Originally published as Teen girl charged over alleged family stabbing

