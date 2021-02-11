Menu
A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that was involved in the death of 22-year-old motorcyclist Jennifer Board has been released.
Crime

Teen freed from custody after fatal crash

11th Feb 2021
A teenage girl who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle being chased by a vigilante driver in the moments before 22-year-old motorcyclist Jennifer Board was killed has been released from custody.

ABC North Queensland reported the 17-year-old girl was granted probation after pleading guilty to a string of charges, some linked to the fatal crash.

The young mother, who was charged with five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle as well as a single charge of stealing, spent four days behind bars before she appeared via video link in the Children's Court in Townsville on Thursday.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

After the stolen car was involved in the fatal crash it fled the scene and was found burnt-out.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan rejected the prosecution's proposal to keep the girl in detention and noted the law deemed detention as a last resort for juveniles, the ABC reported.

The girl was sentenced to eight months' probation and ordered to participate in restorative justice programs.

Her co-accused Gregory Clubb and Layne Newman, both 18, will have the cases against them mentioned on Friday,

Clubb, who is accused of driving the stolen car, was denied bail after he swore at Ms Keegan and other court staff in an abusive tirade earlier this week.

Both remain in custody.

