Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The teenage girl was pulled unconscious from pool.
The teenage girl was pulled unconscious from pool.
News

Teen drowns at public pool

by James Hall
16th Jan 2021 8:54 AM

A young girl has died in hospital after being pulled unconscious from a public pool on Friday afternoon in the NSW's Hunter Valley.

Emergency services were called to the Maitland Aquatic Centre about 3.30pm, when paramedics took over from lifeguards who had been performing CPR on the 13-year-old.

The girl was transferred to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a critical condition.

The girl was pulled from the pool on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps.
The girl was pulled from the pool on Friday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps.

At 8.30pm, police confirmed the girl had died.

The identity of the 13-year-old has not been released at this stage and NSW Police are investigating the cause of the death.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Paramedics were called to the pool. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
Paramedics were called to the pool. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard

Originally published as Teen drowns at public pool

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles mum busted drink driving, lashed out at police

        Premium Content Miles mum busted drink driving, lashed out at police

        Crime Chinchilla court heard a Miles mum became violent after being pulled over by police in Miles.

        IN COURT: Woman’s finger cut open after being attacked

        Premium Content IN COURT: Woman’s finger cut open after being attacked

        Crime A Chinchilla woman faced court for assaulting a woman and stealing socks and...

        REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Australia Day Award recipients

        Premium Content REVEALED: Western Downs 2021 Australia Day Award recipients

        News Here’s the list of inspirational, talented, and resilient locals who are set to...

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers