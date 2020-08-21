Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
A teenager is fighting for his life after the ute he was driving rolled near Toowoomba.
Breaking

Teen critically injured in ute rollover

by Shiloh Payne
21st Aug 2020 8:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man is fighting for his life after the car he was driving rolled several times in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Grantham Scrub Rd in Veradilla around 4.15pm.

Intiial reports show that a white Toyota ute left the road and rolled a number of times, critically injuring a 19-year-old Helidon man.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, while a woman in the car suffered minor injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Teen critically injured in ute rollover

road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        Premium Content Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        News Calls to Crime Stoppers spiked by a massive 66 per cent during lockdown as Queenslanders rushed to dob each other in for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

        VIDEO: Three Chinchilla people charged in massive drug bust

        Premium Content VIDEO: Three Chinchilla people charged in massive drug bust...

        News DRUG BUST: Police raided multiple Western Downs homes and charged 11 people with...

        VIDEO: Police raid major Darling Downs drug farm

        Premium Content VIDEO: Police raid major Darling Downs drug farm

        Crime POLICE have busted a significant drug operation in recent years

        Hammer thrown from ute on Warrego Hwy

        Premium Content Hammer thrown from ute on Warrego Hwy

        Breaking Police have stopped a vehicle on the Warrego Highway near Miles after an occupant...