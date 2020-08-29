Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have laid charges after a house fire in Smiths Creek.
Police have laid charges after a house fire in Smiths Creek.
Crime

Teen charged with murder over Kyogle house fire

Adam Hourigan
29th Aug 2020 7:39 AM | Updated: 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-YEAR-OLD has been charged with murder following investigations into a house fire 40km northwest of Lismore last week.

Emergency services were called to a rural property in Smiths Creek on Sunday August 16, following reports a property was well alight.

Crews from the Rural Fire Service attended and took several hours to extinguish the blaze.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene after the body of a man, aged 64, was located inside.

Detectives from Richmond Police District - with assistance from the State Crime Command - established Strike Force Kumulla to investigate the circumstances surrounding the cause of the blaze.

On Friday, detectives arrested a 17-year-old male at a home in Kyogle.

He was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with murder, improperly interfere with a corpse and malicious damage by fire.

He was refused bail and will appear in a children's court at Parramatta today.

house fire northern river crime northern rivers crime news northern rivers house fire richmond police district smiths creek fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health There have been three new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Schoolies has been cancelled, and new restrictions on gatherings on the Gold Coast

        Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Premium Content Why pop idol Kylie Minogue is ‘visiting’ southwest shire

        Offbeat A southwest Queensland council has “enlisted” pop idol Kylie Minogue

        JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

        Premium Content JOBS GOLDMINE: 3000 jobs every year for 10 years in our area

        News Up to 13,400 ongoing clean energy jobs will be created in Qld

        Western Downs man’s pub visit after he choked partner

        Premium Content Western Downs man’s pub visit after he choked partner

        Crime THE man told his partner to kill herself or he would do it for her.