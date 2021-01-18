Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two vehicles were badly damaged in a late-night collision at Bundamba on Sunday evening.
Two vehicles were badly damaged in a late-night collision at Bundamba on Sunday evening.
Crime

Teen charged with drink driving after late-night collision

kaitlyn smith
18th Jan 2021 10:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN 18-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday evening following a two-vehicle collision at Bundamba.

The teen, alleged to be drink driving, struck another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on Creek St about 10pm.

Paramedics were also at the scene, though no patients required treatment.

LOCAL NEWS: 'Special guy': Family mourns loss of beloved chiropractor

Witnesses said they heard the screech of tyres followed by a loud bang seconds later.

"It sounded like it all happened pretty quickly, next thing we knew there were of sirens."

The teen has since been charged with one count of drink driving.

A Queensland Police spokesman could not confirm the young man's alleged BAC reading.

A badly damaged white sedan remained at the scene on Monday.

drink driving charge ipswich drink driving ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        Premium Content ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        News With Queensland predicted to have the highest unemployment in Australia this year, there are calls for “heavy policy lifting” to repair the state’s economy.

        Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        Premium Content Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        News $5 million in funding will be available for community groups, councils...

        Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for damaging winds, large hail stones...

        Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

        Premium Content Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

        News FULL LIST: From pig races to market stalls, here’s where you and the family can...