A teenage boy is facing nine charges after a stolen car was found burnt out on the Balonne Highway yesterday.
Teen charged, two more involved in outback car thefts and fire

Jorja McDonnell
11th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been charged with nine offences as Cunnamulla police investigate a car fire which occurred on the Balonne Highway yesterday afternoon.

The nine charges include two counts of wilful damage, two counts of stealing, two counts of unlawfully using a motor vehicle, one count of arson, and two different enter premises offences.

It is alleged the teenager stole two cars in the Roma area over June 8 and June 9 – a Holden Captiva and a Toyota Kluger; police allege he stole the Captiva for a joy ride around Roma and later returned it to the victim’s residence, then stole the Kluger from another home in town.

On the evening of June 9, the boy allegedly drove the stolen car nearly 500km from Roma to Cunnamulla, allegedly torching and abandoning it on Wednesday, June 10.

The vehicle fire on the Balonne Highway at Cunnamulla was called in to emergency services about 7.30am on Wednesday, and local auxiliary firefighters attended before handing the scene over to police.

It is understood two other teens are linked to the incidents, and they are currently assisting police with inquiries.

