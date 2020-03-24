Menu
A teenager has been charged after a woman was dragged into an alley and sexually assaulted in Innisfail on Saturday morning.
Crime

Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

by Patrick Billings
24th Mar 2020 1:26 PM
A TEENAGER has been charged after allegedly dragging a woman into an alley and sexually assaulting her in the state's far north.

Police allege the man approached a 23-year-old woman around 1am on Saturday as she walked along Edith Street, Innisfail, before dragging her into an alley and assaulting her.

A 19-year-old Mareeba man was charged with one count each of sexual assault, assault with intent to commit rape, and stealing on Monday.

The man was located by police on Monday afternoon as is due to appear at Innisfail Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Teen charged over vicious street sex attack

