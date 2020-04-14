Teen charged for breaking cop’s ribs in violent attack

A stolen car crash earlier this year at The Strand. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A police officer is recovering from a violent attack where a juvenile allegedly kicked her and broke her ribs.

The 15-year-old Cranbrook girl will face court on Wednesday charged with serious assault of a police officer after she allegedly lashed out at a female officer when they were called to a park near Pimlico State High School.

Police from the Child Protection and Investigation Unit were called to Gill Park on Thursday to deal with the teenager over alleged drug matters when the incident escalated.

Townsville Tactical Services Group Inspector Sean Dugger said assaulting a police officer was unacceptable, especially in the current "crisis".

"Police officers going to work are actually confronted with this behaviour," he said.

"We expect this person to receive a suitable sanction as a result."

Insp Dugger said the alleged assault was one of multiple across the last week in addition to a recent spate of stolen car incidents.

On Friday, a failed car theft resulted in a car falling metres down a steep driveway and crashing into a home.

Last week, a Townsville woman shared her terrifying story of how she was involved in a suspected stolen car crash on Ross River Rd.

Despite the apparent spike, Insp Dugger said property crime levels had dropped slightly.

He attributed the drop to "fantastic work" by Townsville police who arrested multiple people across the last few weeks, especially recidivist offenders.

"The majority were our usual customers, but fortunately the officers have done a fantastic job in placing a number of them before the court," he said.

The 15-year-old girl is expected to face court tomorrow on assault charges.

