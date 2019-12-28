Menu
Subscribe
Teen charged after allegedly threatening security with knife

by Emily Halloran
28th Dec 2019 9:51 AM
A TEENAGE boy has been charged after allegedly pointing a knife at security guards and kicking two police officers in the head at a busy Gold Coast Shopping Centre yesterday.

Police were called to Australia Fair Shopping Centre, on Marine Parade in Southport, at 10.45am.

It is alleged the 13-year-old teen was causing a disturbance and when the centre's security guards became involved, he produced a knife and made threats.

The incident happened at Australia Fair Shopping Centre. Photo: Tim Marsden
Police attended and arrested the boy.

It is alleged while they were putting him into the police car, he became violent and kicked two officers in the head.

The teen has been charged with armed to cause fear, wilful damage, obstruct to police, and two counts of assault to police.

He will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.

