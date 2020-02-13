Teen caught with 20cm blade, says it was to cut up roadkill

ROADKILL: Nicholas Ryan Parrinder pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a knife in a public place, at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court. Pic: Nicholas Ryan Parrinder

A 19-YEAR-old faced court for carrying a knife in his car, however the sawmill worker’s excuses for carrying the weapon was he uses the blade to cut the tails off roadkill.

Nicholas Ryan Parrinder pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a knife in a public place, at the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 6.

The court heard police spotted a car driving along Windmill Rd Chinchilla before pulling it over and conducting a search which revealed a 20cm long knife.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tehana said Parrinder wasn’t driving around cutting tails off roadkill at the time, so it wasn’t a valid excuse for carrying a dangerous weapon.

“The defendant was the driver of the vehicle and it had three other occupants… (Parrinder) was detained by police and he immediately declared to police and produced a knife from the driver’s side nap pocket,” Snr Const Tehana said.

Senior Constable Jodie Tehana said the weapon was a black steel combat style knife without handles.

“The defendant told police he used it for roadkill… using the knife to cut the tails off dead kangaroos,” Snr Const Tehana said.

“He (told police he) was not aware it is an offence to have a knife in his vehicle.”

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said the laws around carrying weapons are in place for good reason.

“They are to protect people from themselves, so that you don’t end up in a situation where the knife then gets used in a crime or potentially someone is seriously injured or dies,” Magistrate Mossop said.

“And then where would you end up? You would be stuck in jail for a very very long time.

“You obviously can’t go around with a weapon in the car unless you have a reasonable excuse, otherwise you end up in court like this.”

Parrinder was charged $250, and no conviction was recorded.