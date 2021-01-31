Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A TEENAGER was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.
A TEENAGER was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.
News

Teen badly hurt after attempting motorcycle trick

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been flown to hospital in a helicopter after he was hurt badly in a motorcycle crash at 7.07pm on Friday night.

Paramedics assessed a male patient at a private address in Mt Beppo after it was reported he had crashed his bike while attempting to perform a jump.

LOCAL NEWS: Hailstorm damaged homes to be assessed three months on

LOCAL NEWS: Night at the circus ruined after family's shocking discovery

The patient suffered injuries to his head, chest and leg.

He was rushed to Esk Hospital but then airlifted from there to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

bike crash mt beppo
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

        Premium Content Bid to ban ‘brutal’ calf roping at rodeos

        News Animal Liberation Queensland said it should be a ‘no-brainer’ decision for Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to ban calf roping at rodeos.

        Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees

        Premium Content Western Downs Hwy crash: Teen takes out multiple trees

        News A young man was transported to hospital after crashing his car on the Leichhardt...

        VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

        Premium Content VIDEO: Child armed with blade attacks Chinchilla businessman

        News Child armed with scissors has business owner fearing for life

        FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

        Premium Content FUTURE LEADERS: Miles students top state’s ATAR results

        Education Miles graduating class of 2020 ranked as some of Queensland’s brightest students...