Subscribe
Teen appears in court on arson charge

by Lea Emery
23rd Jul 2020 1:01 PM
The scene of the fire on the Pimpama River. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
A TEENAGER accused of trashing a Gold Coast houseboat and setting it on fire has appeared in court for the first time.

Zachery John Moore, 18, asked for this matter to be adjourned for three weeks during a brief mention in the Southport Magistrates Court.

He is charged with arson.

Zachery John Moore outside court. Picture: Lea Emery.
It is alleged Moore and another 18-year-old boarded the houseboat which was anchored near the Colman Rd boat ramp on the Pimpama River about 5pm on July 1.

The pair allegedly damaged the vessel and threw furniture into the water before starting the fire.

The boat was "almost destroyed" when emergency services arrived, it is alleged.

Magistrates John Kilner adjourned the matter to August 30.

arson court

