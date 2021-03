GOING TO COURT: An 18-year-old Jandowae man will be facing Dalby Magistrates Court on March 30.

A Jandowae teenager has a date with a magistrate after being arrested following an allegedly boozy drive home along the Warrego Hwy.

Dalby police intercepted the 18-year-old about 8.45pm on March 3 in Dalby for a random breath test.

It’s alleged the teenager returned a reading of 0.127.

His licence was immediately suspended, and is set to face Dalby Magistrates Court on March 30.