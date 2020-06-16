Menu
Police have charged an 18-year-old after a stolen black Jaguar allegedly rammed a police car.
Crime

Teen accused of ramming police car in stolen Jaguar

by Brianna Morris-Grant
16th Jun 2020 9:44 AM
AN 18-year-old is among three people charged yesterday after allegedly using a stolen black Jaguar connected to a series of offences across the Gold Coast.

The vehicle was spotted driving dangerously through Coomera around 2.30pm yesterday, having been stolen during a Mermaid Waters burglary on June 13.

Police attempted to block the car at a petrol station on Ashmore Rd in Bundall a short time later, but the driver allegedly used the Jaguar to ram the police vehicle before fleeing.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle at a Southport shopping centre carpark and fled again, before being arrested after a short foot pursuit.

A man and woman who were allegedly passengers have also been taken into custody after attempting to leave the scene in a taxi.

The 18-year-old from Ellen Grove has now been charged with 13 offences including two counts each of burglary and committing an indictable offence and possessing dangerous drugs.

He has also been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a vehicle, receiving tainted property, producing dangerous drugs, possessing a knife in public, obstructing police, attempted stealing, possessing drug utensils and driving unlicensed.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court today.

A 26-year-old Coomera man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property and possession of utensils.

A 24-year-old woman from Surfers Paradise has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They are both scheduled to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on July 9.

Investigations are continuing.

