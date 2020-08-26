Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Tearing down blockade could be ‘catastrophic’

by Luke Mortimer
26th Aug 2020 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

THE Queensland Government says its controversial border closures criticised by the public and politicians alike have been "vindicated" by the Federal Court.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Yvette D'Ath pointed to Tuesday's Federal Court finding on the effectiveness of hard border restrictions in Western Australia (WA).

Mrs D'Ath said the Federal Court found a precautionary approach should be taken to decision-making about the measures required for the protection of the community.

"The Palaszczuk Government has strong border restrictions in place to protect Queenslanders and this decision shows just how important they are," she said.

Cars filter through a Coolangatta border checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Steve Holland
Cars filter through a Coolangatta border checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Steve Holland

"The Federal Court found the risk of infectious people entering Western Australian posed a high probability of the virus being transmitted locally within the State, including a moderate probability of uncontrolled outbreaks.

"It found that uncontrolled outbreaks include the risk of death and hospitalisation. In the worst-case scenario, the health consequences could be potentially catastrophic."

Ms D'Ath took aim at the Queensland LNP over its calls to reopen borders earlier in the coronavirus crisis, when Victoria was not facing an escalating case load.

"Queenslanders won't be lectured by Clive Palmer on reopening our borders too soon, a worrying proposal that's been advocated by the Queensland LNP at least 64 times," she said.

"The LNP's dangerous policies pose a serious risk the to the health of Queenslanders and to jobs and the State's economy."

Earlier this month, LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the Labor Government had failed to do any economic modelling around the New South Wales and ACT closures and failed to grasp how serious the impact would be.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath. Picture: Liam Kidston
Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath. Picture: Liam Kidston

"Queenslanders must be kept safe to protect lives and livelihoods and the LNP supports stronger action on borders," she said.

"No modelling shows Labor are flying blind through the biggest economic crisis in almost a century.

"It is shocking that the Palaszczuk Labor Government has failed to carry out its own economic modelling on the cost of the new border closure.

"Labor can't just rely on the Federal LNP Government to do the heavy economic lifting through Job Keeper.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hit out at state-imposed border closures.

This month he issued a plea to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk asking for her to make "critical" changes to the tough border measures to stop the disruption of supply chains, farmers being impacted and to allow cross-border residents to access health care.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Dan Peled

The Bulletin has reported extensively on border residents from communities as far south as Ballina and Kyogle being negatively impacted by Queensland's border blockade.

In recent days, the Northern Rivers Joint Organisation (NRJO), a united front of six northern NSW councils including Byron and Tweed rallied against the border closures.

NRJO chair Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said among other problems caused by the border closures, residents have been unable to farewell terminally ill family members.

Originally published as Tearing down blockade could be 'catastrophic'

More Stories

border closure coronavirus editors picks new south wales queensland

Just In

    Six new COVID cases in NSW

    Six new COVID cases in NSW
    • 26th Aug 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Premium Content Whodunit? Two theories in virus cluster hunt

        Health As authorities race to find the missing link between coronavirus clusters at Logan and Brisbane’s youth detention centre, two possible culprits have emerged.

        REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

        Premium Content REVEALED: Why the Tara pool meeting was postponed

        News COUNCIL has revealed why the community consultation meeting for the Tara Pool...

        Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war medal

        Premium Content Former Dalby serviceman the first in region to receive war...

        Rural THE 97-year-old veteran remembers riding his bike three hours to Toowoomba to...

        How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

        Premium Content How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

        News A NEW survey will invite Chinchilla residents to submit their ideas on how to build...