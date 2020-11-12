Teammate cops candid changeroom spray

Queensland went down a man just a couple of minutes into Origin II when Cameron Munster was ruled out of the game with concussion and it seemed Daly Cherry-Evans didn't appreciate being left in the lurch by another of his teammates.

The Queensland halfback couldn't inspire a miracle like footy fans witnessed last week in Adelaide when the Maroons shocked the Blues with a four-point win, helpless to prevent a Blues onslaught on their home turf.

NSW steamrolled its way to a convincing 34-10 win at ANZ Stadium to send the three-match series to a decider next Wednesday, but both teams may be sweating on the availability of players who were punished for their ill-discipline.

NSW prop Payne Haas and Queensland lock Tino Fa'asuamaleaui were both sent to the sin bin in the second half for throwing punches at each other as tempers boiled over. They sparked a wild all-in melee as players from both teams rushed in to join the party while Origin brought back the biff.

But Queensland captain Cherry-Evans, who had to carry the burden of the playmaking responsibilities once his halves partner Munster was ruled out, looked to give Fa'asuamaleaui a stern talking to in the dressing room after full-time.

The 20-year-old giant is playing in his first Origin series and emotions got the better of him as he lost his cool and forced his team to play with 12 men for 10 minutes.

Channel 9's cameras caught Cherry-Evans looking Fa'asuamaleaui in the eye in the Queensland inner sanctum as he laid down some home truths.

The Maroons halfback didn't look happy as he addressed his young teammate, pointing his finger with plenty of purpose.

"What about this from the Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans … the skipper not happy, giving his youngster a dressing down," Nine's James Bracey said in the post-match broadcast.

Haas and Fa'asuamaleaui threw down in an under-18s Origin game in 2017 and the fuse was lit before Game 2 when the Queenslander's manager told The Courier Mail his client "sat Haas on his a**e" when they came together as teenagers a few years ago.

Queensland coach Wayne Bennett sensationally blamed that newspaper story for igniting the second half fight that harked back to Origin's old days.

"I hoped it would blow over. Deep down I knew it wasn't going to happen," Bennett told reporters.

Haas will have some tough questions to answer from family members after starting the stink.

"Heaps of boys were holding me back. It was heat of the moment," Haas told Nine. "Tino, we're good mates.

"I just saw red. My grandmother and my mum and all that is probably going to get up me after all this."

NSW now goes to Suncorp Stadium for next week's decider, needing a win to wrap up a third consecutive series victory.

Originally published as Teammate cops candid changeroom spray