A TEACHER accused of sexually abusing a Year 9 student back in the 1980s and getting her pregnant has finally been suspended from teaching duties while police investigate the explosive allegations.

The move by the state government comes after the Mercury this week published a story detailing claims from a retired educator who said the teacher was still teaching at a state school in the north.

Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff confirmed in parliament on Wednesday that the teacher in question had been suspended from duties and an official investigation would commence immediately.

"I'm informed that while the Department of Education did not have previous knowledge of this matter, upon being made aware of the allegations, the person at the centre of the allegations was removed from their place of work yesterday," Mr Rockliff said in a statement.

"The Department of Education has referred this matter to the police, and the Department of Justice has also been informed.

"Allegations of this nature are taken extremely seriously."

The retiree told the Mercury it shouldn't have taken 30 years to investigate the teacher in question.

"They knew about him, they knew the bastard was up there," he said.

"It's been brushed under the carpet.

"It's good now that it's all come to the surface and there's a bit more accountability."

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Teacher accused of student sex abuse suspended