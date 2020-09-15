Taylor Swift’s sweet baby gift to Katy

Taylor Swift has sent an adorable present for Katy Perry's baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom.

New mum Perry, 35, posted photos of the embroidered pink blanket Swift, 30, sent to the Smile singer, who welcomed her first child last month with fiance Orlando Bloom.

"Miss adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift hope it's one she drags around for years 'til it becomes an unrecognisable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager," Perry captioned the Instagram post, also sharing a close-up shot the "Baby Bloom" stitching.

Perry also geotagged the post with the fake location 'Stream Folklore', advising her followers to listen to Swift's new album.

Perry and Swift have come a long way since ending their highly publicised feud last year.

It is thought their initial falling out happened after Perry began dating singer John Mayer in 2012, who was Swift's ex.

But then reports surfaced their real beef was over three of Perry's dancers jumping ship to join Swift's Red tour in 2013, before they left halfway through and went back to Perry's camp for her Prism tour.

Swift discussed her falling out with Perry with Rolling Stone in 2014.

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," she told the magazine. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?

"Oh, we're just straight-up enemies."

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift were friends before they fell out, though they have since patched things up. Picture: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS

In July last year, Perry spoke about her new-found friendship with Swift in a candid interview with Kyle and Jackie O, confirming she sent the first olive branch - literally.

"It was a process. I sent her a literal olive branch and a note apologising for my part in all of it when she started her Reputation tour," Perry said.

In May 2018, Swift shared the gesture with her Instagram followers on her story as she opened her US tour, the note reading in part:

"Hey Old Friend - I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us. I really want to clear the air."

Last year, Perry also appeared in Swift's star-studded music video for You Need To Calm Down.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift hug in the video for You Need To Calm Down. Picture: Twitter

And Perry said the idea to appear in the music video came not long after she sent Swift the letter, with Swift texting her that she had a "really cool idea".

She invited Perry to her house, baked her "delicious" cookies and introduced her to her beloved cats, where they discussed the music video concept.

Originally published as Taylor Swift's sweet baby gift to Katy