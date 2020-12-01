Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A juvenile allegedly held a taxi at knifepoint overnight. Pics: file photo
A juvenile allegedly held a taxi at knifepoint overnight. Pics: file photo
Crime

Taxi driver ‘held at knifepoint’ overnight by youths

kaitlyn smith
1st Dec 2020 12:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A JUVENILE has been charged by police following the alleged attempted robbery of a taxi driver at North Rockhampton overnight.

It is understood two youths, believed to be aged 15 and 14, intercepted the man at Grub St, Koongal around 12.10am early Tuesday morning.

Early reports suggested one of the youths then brandished a knife in an attempt to rob the driver.

The male driver reportedly managed to escape unharmed following the incident.

It is unclear at this time whether any possessions were stolen.

alleged attempted robbery rockhampton crime rockhampton police youth crime rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SCORCHER: When record breaking temps will hit Dalby area

        Premium Content SCORCHER: When record breaking temps will hit Dalby area

        Weather THE Western Downs is set to be toasted by a relentless heatwave this week according to the Bureau of Meteorology. MORE DETAILS:

        • 1st Dec 2020 1:00 PM
        Car thief targeted elderly Chinchilla local, stopped with spikes

        Premium Content Car thief targeted elderly Chinchilla local, stopped with...

        News TOOWOOMBA teen allegedly targeted an elderly resident, stole their car before...

        46C! State to fry as heat records tumble

        Premium Content 46C! State to fry as heat records tumble

        Weather Heat records will be broken in Queensland this week

        Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Premium Content Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Politics Treasurer Cameron Dick says Queensland finances better than forecast