Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Tax, rent relief ‘essential’ if lockdown drags on

by Hayden Johnson
11th Jan 2021 5:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Tax and rental relief must be offered to hundreds of businesses should the government's three-day lockdown extend beyond this evening, a leading advocacy group warns.

Committee for Brisbane fears the cost of a lengthy lockdown could reach billions of dollars with the CBD expected to remain a ghost town on Monday as office staff stay at home and tourists are kept away.

Committee President Mike Gillen said small and medium businesses in the CBD, Queensland's economic heart, could face serious trouble if the lockdown is extended.

"If this does go on for any longer than three days there must be some considerations for rental and tax relief," he said.

An empty Southbank beach during the second day of COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
An empty Southbank beach during the second day of COVID-19 lockdown in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"It all comes down to whether we get a good result at 6pm.

"If it's not good news it will affect the city's recovery."

Mr Gillen said the three-day lockdown was the "correct decision" despite the economic hit.

"There will be no activity, commuter traffic in the city but the potential consequences are dire if we don't take this action now," he said.

"Small and medium businesses will be the hardest hit but I hope it doesn't last any longer."

Prior to Friday's lockdown life in Brisbane's CBD was slowly returning to normal after months of chaos.

An empty Westfield Chermside shopping centre. Sunday January 10, 2021. Picture, John Gass
An empty Westfield Chermside shopping centre. Sunday January 10, 2021. Picture, John Gass

An economic study commissioned by the Committee for Brisbane found the city had been "shocked to the core" by COVID-19 as soaring vacancy rates and a growing number of stay-at-home workers threw the future into uncertainty.

Mr Gillen said there were optimistic signs people were returning before this weekend's lockdown.

"We're heading into a period which celebrates the city, one of those positive periods where the city functions effectively as people comes back from holidays," he said.

"If we get a bad news story there is no doubt this pain will run for some considerable time."

 

Originally published as Tax, rent relief 'essential' if lockdown drags on

More Stories

Show More
economic impact lockdown rent relief tax relief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Women’s mobile health clinic set to hit regional towns

        Premium Content Women’s mobile health clinic set to hit regional towns

        News Here’s when you can expect the free Darling Downs Health women’s mobile clinic to be a town near you:

        Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must isolate

        Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from Jan 2 must...

        News FREE STORY: Chinchilla locals who visited Brisbane from January 2, must isolate...

        Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        Premium Content Western Downs: List of flooded roadways

        News UPDATED: Here’s a list of roadways that are currently affected by floodwaters in...

        Contracts approved: Council begins work on liveability projects

        Premium Content Contracts approved: Council begins work on liveability...

        News Council contracts have been awarded for several major projects to boost liveability...