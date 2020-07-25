Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

by Anthony Piovesan
25th Jul 2020 5:32 AM

 

 

Tasmania will open its border to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory in two weeks' time.

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the "travel bubble" would start on August 7, with people entering Tasmania to take a mandatory COVID-19 test if they exhibit symptoms upon arrival.

If they refuse, they will be ordered into hotel quarantine for 14 days or sent home.

Gutwein said borders with the remaining mainland states and territories would remain shut due to a surge in virus cases.

"We will step back into this carefully and cautiously," he said on Friday.

Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden
Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden

 

Tasmania has just one active case of coronavirus, a young woman who returned from Victoria about a week ago and tested positive in hotel quarantine.

"Our state, without a doubt, is one of the safest places in the world right now," he said.

"In public health's view, so are South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia."

South Australia currently has two active coronavirus cases, Western Australia has 14 and the Northern Territory has one.

Originally published as Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health tasmania travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: The man alleged to have set his hunting dogs on cops

        premium_icon NAMED: The man alleged to have set his hunting dogs on cops

        Crime THE 50-year-old man will wait in a cell until he is ready to face three counts of serious assault on police.

        Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        premium_icon Shock diagnosis led Roma family on emotional rollercoaster

        News A Roma business owner has revealed the emotional journey after her teenage...

        One injured in single vehicle crash on Leichardt Hwy

        premium_icon One injured in single vehicle crash on Leichardt Hwy

        News PARAMEDICS are treating the male driver for injuries.

        Father on crime spree said he stole to provide for his children

        premium_icon Father on crime spree said he stole to provide for his...

        Crime THE Dalby dad had already racked up $11,000 in SPER debt due to his criminal...