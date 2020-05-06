Taroom crash leaves man hospitalised

CRASH: A man was taken to hospital this morning after his car crashed on the Leichhardt Highway. Pic: Damian Shaw

A MALE driver crashed on the side of the Leichhardt Highway after hitting a culvert this morning, Wednesday, May 6.

The single vehicle crash by the 40-year-old happened 20km from Taroom towards Miles.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene of the crash at 5.30am.

“There were no major injuries, the male patient was complaining of lower back pain… there were no other obvious injuries,” she said.

“He was transported to the Taroom Hospital in a stable condition by ambulance.”

A Queensland Police spokesman said when police arrived on scene the driver had already been taken to hospital.

“Police attended the hospital to talk to the driver,” he said.

“It seems the car hit a culvert and the car was driven off the side of the road.”