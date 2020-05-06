Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CRASH: A man was taken to hospital this morning after his car crashed on the Leichhardt Highway. Pic: Damian Shaw
CRASH: A man was taken to hospital this morning after his car crashed on the Leichhardt Highway. Pic: Damian Shaw
News

Taroom crash leaves man hospitalised

Peta McEachern
6th May 2020 10:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MALE driver crashed on the side of the Leichhardt Highway after hitting a culvert this morning, Wednesday, May 6.

The single vehicle crash by the 40-year-old happened 20km from Taroom towards Miles.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the scene of the crash at 5.30am.

“There were no major injuries, the male patient was complaining of lower back pain… there were no other obvious injuries,” she said.

“He was transported to the Taroom Hospital in a stable condition by ambulance.”

A Queensland Police spokesman said when police arrived on scene the driver had already been taken to hospital.

“Police attended the hospital to talk to the driver,” he said.

“It seems the car hit a culvert and the car was driven off the side of the road.”

queensland ambulace service queensland polise service single vehicle accident taroom crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's biggest solar farm to be built in Darling Downs

        premium_icon Australia's biggest solar farm to be built in Darling Downs

        News WORK will begin on Australia's biggest solar farm in southwest Queensland later this year, creating more than 400 jobs and powering more than 235,000 homes.

        Florists in a frenzy before Mother’s Day

        premium_icon Florists in a frenzy before Mother’s Day

        News SOUTH west florists have noticed people ordering earlier this year when previously...

        Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        premium_icon Backburn warning as 5000 firefighters banned

        News Queensland’s fire service has revealed a controversial Plan B

        Q&A: How return to school will work

        premium_icon Q&A: How return to school will work

        Education Answers about everything from including about tuckshops to camps