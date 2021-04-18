TARGETED RAID: Police arrest Kogan man on drug charges

An early morning drug raid on a rural Western Downs home left a young man red faced as he was arrested and charged with drug related offences.

James Roderick Thomas Hollist faced Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6, charged with possessing dangerous drugs and pipes.

The court heard Dalby police descended upon Hollist’s home in Kogan about 7.10am on March 17 to execute a search warrant.

Police prosecutor sergeant Chris Hutchins said a bowl containing 1.5g and 5.4g of marijuana along with two pipes were found during the raid.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Hollist to find better ways to deal with stress rather than taking illegal drugs.

He pleaded guilty and was given one fine of $500 for both charges.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.

