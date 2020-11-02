Tara woman’s boozy night on beer jugs lands her in court

A YOUNG Tara woman who had been drinking jugs at the pub “for hours” was busted by police driving erratically minutes after she had left the pub.

Monica Therese Moran faced Dalby Magistrates Court charged with driving over the middle alcohol limit, but not over the high alcohol limit on August 31.

The court heard of Moran’s boozy evening when police intercepted her about 8.30pm on Binnie St, where the defendant was “driving in an erratic manner”.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana said Moran informed police she had been drinking earlier in the evening at the Commercial Hotel in Tara.

“Police observed the defendant had bloodshot eyes, and could detect the odour of liquor on her breath,” she said.

The court heard Moran returned a blood alcohol reading over the middle alcohol limit, telling police she had been “drinking out of jugs” for a number of hours that evening.

Senior constable Tahana said she was unsure of the exact amount of alcohol she had consumed.

“She believed she would be over the alcohol limit, however she decided to drive her friends to an address in Tara,” she said.

Dalby Magistrates Court. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

“From there she was driving to her home address which was also in Tara, but had been intercepted by police only a short distance from her home.”

The court heard Moran provided another sample of breath for further analysis, which returned a reading of 0.138, more than double the legal blood alcohol limit.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop told Moran she should count herself lucky to be standing in court as opposed to being in the morgue, or being at one of her friend’s funerals as a result of her drink driving.

“That’s the reality when you drink and drive, something can go wrong, and it might not scale up as being your fault,” she said.

“When you drive a car and you’re over the limit, and somebody gets killed or injured as a result of your decisions that night, how would you feel?

“You can’t take that time back.”

Moran represented herself, and pleaded guilty to one charge of drink driving.

She was fined $550, and was disqualified from driving for four months after being without her licence for two months.

A conviction wasn’t recorded.