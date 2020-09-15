Menu
ON SCENE: Emergency crews responded to a car crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd at 5.50pm.
News

Tara woman charged over three traffic deaths

Peta McEachern
15th Sep 2020 4:03 PM
FORENSIC Crash Unit investigators from Dalby Police Station have charged a 42-year-old woman from Tara following a fatal traffic crash at Chinchilla on May 21.

The woman was charged with three counts of dangerous driving causing death, drive vehicle with BAC .067%, drive unregistered vehicle and drive uninsured vehicle.

She will appear in the Dalby Magistrates Court on the 13th October 2020.

Three people lost their lives after a serious single vehicle traffic crash near Chinchilla in May.

At about 5.50pm a Commodore sedan with five passengers travelling on Chinchilla Tara Road, Crossroads (eight kilometres south of Chinchilla) collided with a tree and caught on fire.

Two men from Tara, aged 35 and 36-years-old and a 40-year-old man from Dalby died at the scene.

The 42-year-old female driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Chinchilla Hospital.

The remaining passenger, a 49-year-old man from Tara sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Chinchilla Hospital.

