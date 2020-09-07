Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TAKE CARE: Ergon Energy is pleading with all heavy machinery operators to take care, with 26 serious incidents occurring in August. Pic: Supplied
TAKE CARE: Ergon Energy is pleading with all heavy machinery operators to take care, with 26 serious incidents occurring in August. Pic: Supplied
News

Tara powerlines hit: Machine operator lucky to be alive

Peta McEachern
7th Sep 2020 11:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HEAVY machinery operators have been causing havoc, and risking lives, with Ergon Energy revealing four separate incidences in quick succession resulting in powerlines being brough down.

It’s prompted the major power operator to remind machinery operators to be aware of their surroundings

One of those very serious incident recently occurred in Wandoan, where live powerlines were down and sparking – blocking traffic for hours on August 14.

Ergon Energy Area Manager Nick Grant said all heavy machinery operators needed to take care and be aware of overhead powerlines, after four separate incidents of equipment hitting powerlines in the span of 48 hours on Friday, September 4.

It comes on the back of 346 serious incidents involving plant equipment this year, with seven of those in the past week and 26 in August.

“We’ve had excavators and cane harvesters hitting poles and bringing down live powerlines in separate events on different parts of the state in the past few days – Tara,

Ingham, Beaudesert and the Burdekin,” Mr Grant said.

“It’s obvious they didn’t see the poles and wires because they hit them and what’s frightening is that the potential in all of them is someone being killed.

“All the operators involved are very lucky not to have been killed, but no one should rely on luck when it comes to working around electricity.”

Mr Grant said anyone operating heavy machinery on worksites where there were powerlines should plan ahead to ensure they’re familiar with where poles and wires are located.

“Ergon Energy has the Look Up And Live app the App store or at www.lookupandlive.com.au,” Mr Grant said.

“It’s can help map out risks for operators to show where those power poles and wires are, especially if they are operating machinery in unfamiliar territory.

“Most of us have mobile phones these days and free, lifesaving safety advice is at our fingertips.”

Anyone involved in an incident that brings down powerlines, Mr Grant said they need to stay in the vehicle, call 000, and then wait for help.

ergon energey fallen powerlines nick grant safety message wandoan powerlines down

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man uses ‘country town’ excuse for driving unlicensed

        Premium Content Man uses ‘country town’ excuse for driving unlicensed

        News A YOUNG man who was caught driving without a licence said his dad told him it was okay because he lived in a country town.

        Dalby shoppers raise $5000 for cancer research

        Premium Content Dalby shoppers raise $5000 for cancer research

        News HERE is how Coles Dalby helped raise vital funds for cancer research.

        DETAILS: ‘Striking’ new addition to Miles cemetery

        Premium Content DETAILS: ‘Striking’ new addition to Miles cemetery

        Council News THE new addition will enhance safety and improve the overall appearance.

        Sustainable fashionista Megan in running for $20k award

        Premium Content Sustainable fashionista Megan in running for $20k award

        News FORMER Chinchilla resident, business guru Megan Twidle, short-listed for a global...