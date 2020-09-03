Tara Polocrosse ladies’ team set for a win this weekend

POLOCROSSE clubs from across the Western Downs and beyond, are set to descend on Tara this weekend as they battle it out at the Tara Multi-Horse Polocrosse 2020 Carnival.

Tara Polocrosse Club president Ronnie Stephens said, as the coronavirus completely halted the polocrosse season, he was keen for the event to kick off this weekend.

"It will be good to see everyone getting back out and playing polocrosse again, it's been a hard season with not much happening, so it will be great to see everyone back on their horses and playing," he said.

"I think a few people went stir crazy for sure not being able to get out.

"The carnivals that are running during COVID restrictions are more so being used as development carnivals to get horses going, and young horses going, and really just getting the sport up and running again during these very different times."

Mr Stephens said this year the club had an all ladies' team competing and had pegged them to bring home a win.

This year the carnival will be different due to COVID-19, Mr Stephens said there would be some restrictions in place in regards to spectators.

"It's a bit of a shame, but it's the way it has to be," he said.

"But we hope to be back up and running at full steam again for the 2021 season.

"With the recent few cases that have been popping up in Queensland, we thought it would be the responsible thing to do to minimise the numbers as much as possible."

A small number of people will be travelling to attend and compete in the event.

Mr Stephens said he was hoping the traffic, although small, would provide a boost to local businesses as traveller's spend in town.

The Tara Multi-Horse Polocrosse 2020 Carnival will run from Friday to Saturday, September 4-5.