SNAKE BITE: A man in his 60s was transported to Tara Hospital after sustaining a snake bite last night. Picture: File

A MAN was rushed to Tara Hospital after he sustained a snake bite late last night.

Paramedics attended the rural property about 8.34pm in Weranga.

The patient in his 60s was transported to hospital in a stable condition.