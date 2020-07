OPEN FOR ALL: The Tara Fire Station is hosting an open night tonight.

OPEN FOR ALL: The Tara Fire Station is hosting an open night tonight.

THE Tara Fire Station is opening its doors to locals tonight for their station open day.

Held between 5.30 - 7.30pm, the night will be an opportunity for Western Downs residents to meet and greet staff, and learn more about their local fire station, meet the auxiliary firefighters, and take a few photos with Blazer the QFES Fire Safety Koala.

OPEN FOR ALL: The Tara Fire Station is hosting an open night tonight.

The event will be held on the corner of Fry and Smallcombe Streets in Tara.