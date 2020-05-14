Tara, Dalby Lifeline stores given opening date

DESPITE reduced operating hours, local Lifeline stores will be opening their doors again from next week, and will continue to offer vital services to towns around the region.

Stores in Tara, Oakey, Dalby, Warwick, Stanthorpe and Toowoomba will be opening from next Monday.

Lifeline Darling Downs CEO Derek Tuffield said stores would be taking extra precautions to prioritise the security of their customers.

“To ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and customers we have made the decision to slowly re-open some of our stores over a period of time,” he said.

“We have also reduced our trading hours to 10am – 3pm, Monday to Friday.

“Customers will be required to adhere to current social distancing rules and hand sanitiser will be available at all stores.”

The CEO said this time of year was crucial to have services like Lifeline due to the number of people shopping for winter clothing and other essentials.

Fundraising for the charity’s suicide prevention and crisis support services will also resume.

All stores will trade on Monday – Friday from 10am – 3pm and payment by EFTPOS is preferred.