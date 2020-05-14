Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lifeline Darling Downs CEO Derek Tuffield.
Lifeline Darling Downs CEO Derek Tuffield.
News

Tara, Dalby Lifeline stores given opening date

Meg Gannon
14th May 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE reduced operating hours, local Lifeline stores will be opening their doors again from next week, and will continue to offer vital services to towns around the region.

Stores in Tara, Oakey, Dalby, Warwick, Stanthorpe and Toowoomba will be opening from next Monday.

Lifeline Darling Downs CEO Derek Tuffield said stores would be taking extra precautions to prioritise the security of their customers.

“To ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers and customers we have made the decision to slowly re-open some of our stores over a period of time,” he said.

“We have also reduced our trading hours to 10am – 3pm, Monday to Friday.

“Customers will be required to adhere to current social distancing rules and hand sanitiser will be available at all stores.”

The CEO said this time of year was crucial to have services like Lifeline due to the number of people shopping for winter clothing and other essentials.

Fundraising for the charity’s suicide prevention and crisis support services will also resume.

All stores will trade on Monday – Friday from 10am – 3pm and payment by EFTPOS is preferred.

lifeline dalby lifeline darling downs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Putting our kids at risk:’ Mother to remain homeschooling

        premium_icon ‘Putting our kids at risk:’ Mother to remain homeschooling

        News WITH some Queensland students being able to return to school this week, one local parent has said she will remain home schooling her son who is in year one.

        Opening for dine in could be bad for Chinchilla businesses

        premium_icon Opening for dine in could be bad for Chinchilla businesses

        News COVID-19 restriction ease: ‘It isn’t economically viable for our businesses’ warns...

        YOUR GUIDE: Where you can dine in this weekend

        premium_icon YOUR GUIDE: Where you can dine in this weekend

        News AS COVID-19 restrictions ease Saturday here is where you can dine in this weekend.

        Digital support sessions to help businesses make a comeback

        premium_icon Digital support sessions to help businesses make a comeback

        News Sessions designed to help businesses emerge from the current health crisis and...