FROM LEFT: Christine Teddy and Maurie Marion.
News

Tara couple makes their voices heard through competition

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
15th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
LOOKING back to the old days has given inspiration for this Tara couple who have made it to the finals of Western Downs Regional Council’s Groovin’ from the Garage initiative.

Christine Teddy, 70, and Maurie Marion, 74, started playing guitar over 10 years ago and have been writing songs every now and again.

“I was over in a caravan park in Alice Springs,” Mr Marion said.

And he met a man who played guitar.

“He said ‘you interested in playing a few chords?’”

Mr Marion wrote a song for the Capital Country Music Association in Tamworth and said he made the finals for their annual competition.

He used to go down regularly but the trip became to tedious to make every year.

But after a bit of encouragement from Ms Teddy, he submitted his song Old Mate into the Groovin’ from the Garage competition.

It was good news for him to hear the song made it to the finals.

“It’s always nice to hear something like that,” he said.

“That something you’ve done has struck somebody.”

Mr Marion also has a Soundclud stream for his music.

Finalist | Groovin From The Garage - The Originals Competition. Public Voting open Monday 15 June.

Posted by Western Downs Invites You on Sunday, 7 June 2020

Mrs Teddy said it was a big surprise when her song Ten Years On made it to the finals.

“I was just thinking about the memories from when we were all together and growing up as kids,” she said.

She got into music after her father died 10 years ago.

“We do different country music festivals and we just go on what we call ‘walk ups’. Family farms, that’s where all the memories were basically,” she said.

“We’re both glad that we’ve got an entry in and hopefully Tara will stand behind us.”

Finalist | Groovin From The Garage - The Originals Competition. Public Voting open Monday 15 June.

Posted by Western Downs Invites You on Thursday, 4 June 2020

Twelve other finalists were chosen, and all performances will be shared on the Western Downs Invites You Facebook page.

Voting will open Monday, June 15 with the public able to choose their favourite via a Facebook poll and help pick a winner.

