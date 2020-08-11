Tara community hall brought back to life

GOOD AS NEW: The Tara Soldiers Memorial Hall has received a fast-tracked facelift as part of Council's $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package. Pic: Supplied

A BREATH of fresh air has been blown into the Tara Soldiers Memorial Hall after recent upgrades transformed the community space to its former glory.

Community groups and local families can now enjoy the halls restored flooring and updated furniture, as part of the of the Western Downs Council stimulus support package.

Council spokeswoman for strategic communications and council facilities, Councillor Megan James said the upgrade had returned the popular community hall to a high standard, making it even more appealing for a wide range of community and private events.

“The Tara Hall is regularly used for meetings, networking, performances, weddings, parties and social functions, however its extensive use has led to some wear and tear of the building, in particular the timber flooring,” Cr James said.

“We’ve rejuvenated the space by sanding and revarnishing of the floor in the hall and stage area, and replacing 400 chairs to enhance the overall facility and make it more attractive to potential hirers.”

As a bonus, Cr James said the current chairs would not go to waste.

“Once we receive the new chairs, the current chairs will be repurposed at the Tara Showgrounds which will provide an additional benefit to the community.

“Our community facilities are at the heart of how we connect people regionally, so we want to ensure they’re given the attention they need to continue being social hubs of our communities.”

Cr James said she was pleased to see the works awarded locally, showing support to Western Downs’ businesses during these uncertain times.

“The purpose of Council’s record $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package was to stimulate the local economy by creating local jobs for local people,” she said.

“The job to revarnish the flooring of the facility was awarded to local company Anderson’s which has now completed the upgrade works.

“As we emerge from COVID-19 restrictions, I look forward to seeing this revamped facility continue to be actively used as a quality social space for the region now and into the future.”