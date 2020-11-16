Menu
TARA BLAZE: Fire crews will continue to monitor a bushfire north of Tara all day, as extreme fire conditions blanket the region. Pic: Zizi Averill
News

Fire north west of Dalby to burn for second day in ‘extreme’ conditions

Peta McEachern
16th Nov 2020 8:13 AM
FIRE crews have been battling a bushfire in Montrose since Sunday when an out of control blaze sparked up in bushland at 1.50pm.

A South West Fire spokeswoman said the fire had been contained, and the two crews on scene would continue to monitor the fire which is located near Joseph Rd, Weitzel Rd and Emu Pde.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the day, Monday, November 16.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has warned residents to close their windows and doors, and if suffering from respiratory conditions, to keep medications close by.

The fire is posing no threat to homes, although if residents are concerned their property may be in danger, they are advised to call triple-0 immediately.

Montrose, and the rest of the Western Downs will be facing extreme fire weather due to very hot conditions and strong gusty winds.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a fire weather warning to the Maranoa, and Warrego region as a trough moving across the region exasperates fire conditions.

"The trough is expected to move across the district from the southwest during the day, reaching Cunnamulla in the afternoon, then Charleville and St George in the evening," the warning read.

"East of the trough, conditions will be hot with fresh, gusty north to north-westerly winds.

"West of the trough, strong and gusty south-westerly winds are expected."

To keep up to date with current fire warnings, following QFES on Facebook and Twitter, or visit their website HERE.

 

The Rural Fire Service Queensland advises you to:

· Action your Bushfire Survival Plan now.

· Monitor the fire and weather situation through your local radio station, www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au and www.bom.gov.au.

· Call 000 (triple-0) in an emergency.

