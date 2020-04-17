Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Supporters of the Biloela family hold up posters at a protest
Supporters of the Biloela family hold up posters at a protest
News

Tamil family have win in Federal Court

by Karen Sweeney
17th Apr 2020 10:16 AM

A young Tamil girl whose family is fighting to stay in Australia has had a win in court after it was ruled she was not given procedural fairness in making a visa application.

Priya and Nades Murugappan and their Australian-born daughters Kopika and Tharunicaa, aged four and two, have spent more than a year on Christmas Island after an order halted their deportation to Sri Lanka.

Federal Court Justice Mark Moshinsky on Friday ruled Immigration Minister David Coleman had lifted the bar to consider a visa application for two-year-old Tharunicaa in May last year.

He had ordered a full departmental briefing on his options for handling the family's case, including the option that he exercise a power to allow them to apply for protection visas.

That prompted an assessment in August, during which Justice Moshinsky said Tharunicaa was "not afforded procedural fairness".

Lawyers now have seven days to tell the Federal Court what should happen next.

The family will remain in detention while the process continues.

Originally published as Tamil family have win in Federal Court

More Stories

Show More
editors picks federal court tamil family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chinchilla unites for ANZACS from driveway

        premium_icon Chinchilla unites for ANZACS from driveway

        News COVID-19 won’t stand in the way of the community honouring the brave men and women who fought in WW1 this ANZAC DAY.

        COVID-19: Southwest towns most vulnerable to economic impact

        premium_icon COVID-19: Southwest towns most vulnerable to economic impact

        News A NEW report has outlined why two southwest towns are among the most vulnerable to...

        Maranoa MP: Media funding to keep rural communities informed

        Maranoa MP: Media funding to keep rural communities informed

        News MARANOA MP David Littleproud has welcomed a $50 million boost to aid struggling...

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Coronavirus, COVID-19: Queensland records five new cases overnight