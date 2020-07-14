Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two more COVID-19 cases have been discovered in Sydney's Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the total number linked to the outbreak to 30.
Two more COVID-19 cases have been discovered in Sydney's Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the total number linked to the outbreak to 30.
Health

Sydney pub outbreak continues to grow

by Ben Graham and Ally Foster
14th Jul 2020 8:16 PM

Two more COVID-19 cases have been discovered in Sydney's Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the total number linked to the outbreak to 30.

Two men in their 20s were confirmed as having the virus after they came forward for testing when it was revealed a confirmed case of the Crossroads Hotel outbreak visited the same gym as them.

Anyone who attended the Planet Fitness Gym at Casula from July 4 to 10 to immediately self-isolate and get tested.

It comes as Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a string of new restrictions on pubs following the increase in cases.

Australia has recorded a total 10,061 cases of COVID-19, with 4224 in Victoria, 3316 in New South Wales, 1071 in Queensland, 443 in South Australia, 636 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 113 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Originally published as Sydney pub outbreak continues to grow

coronavirus crossroads hotel

Just In

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD

    Jeep reveals new monster 4WD
    • 14th Jul 2020 8:58 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Authorities answer why Brisbane venues weren’t fined over the weekend?

        premium_icon Authorities answer why Brisbane venues weren’t fined over the...

        News CLAIMS of double-standards have intensified after photos revealed mass violations of social distancing throughout Brisbane venues over the weekend, just two weeks after...

        Nailed timber thieves lumbered with heavy fines

        premium_icon Nailed timber thieves lumbered with heavy fines

        News A MINISTER has slammed timber thieves after over 10 instances of theft.

        EXPERTS: ‘It only takes one person to start an outbreak’

        EXPERTS: ‘It only takes one person to start an outbreak’

        News THE President of the Australian Medical Association Qld says there’s risks of...

        1500 crossed SW QLD borders, here’s how many were denied

        premium_icon 1500 crossed SW QLD borders, here’s how many were denied

        News POLICE reveal how many people were turned away