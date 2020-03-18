Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
City of Sydney will close its gyms, pools and libraries this week and cancel all non-essential events following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW.
City of Sydney will close its gyms, pools and libraries this week and cancel all non-essential events following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW.
Health

Major council shuts gyms, pools, libraries after sixth death

by Jessica McSweeney,Georgia Clark,Gillian McNally,Jonathon Moran,James O'Doherty,Dani Pogson
18th Mar 2020 7:07 PM

City of Sydney council will temporarily close its aquatic and fitness centres and several libraries this week after cases of COVID-19 rose to 267 in NSW on Wednesday.

The decision was made following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement today of a ban on all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. 

The council measures include cancellations of several events, in person meetings, conferences and training exercises. 

City of Sydney aquatic and fitness centres will be closed from Friday until April 3 and the council's libraries will be temporarily closed from Friday until March 31.

Meanwhile, 57 more people were diagnosed with the virus in the past day and a fifth person died in NSW, bringing the national death toll to six.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor releases statement about COVID-19

        premium_icon Mayor releases statement about COVID-19

        News What council will be doing during this global health emergency.

        Roma’s biggest event cancelled due to COVID-19

        premium_icon Roma’s biggest event cancelled due to COVID-19

        News ROMA’S biggest weekend of the year has been cancelled, as the COVID-19 crisis...

        Roma and District rugby league suspended under QRL orders

        premium_icon Roma and District rugby league suspended under QRL orders

        Sport Queensland’s rugby league body has told local clubs to postpone their upcoming...

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

        Health More than 450 cases confirmed across Australia