Crime

Sword-wielding carjackers' terrifying crime spree

by Chris Clarke
12th Mar 2020 10:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people were threatened with a sword during a terrifying spate of carjackings in Brisbane's south on Thursday morning.

At 4.45am a man parked his Subaru Impreza on Hansen St towards the corner of Beaudesert Rd at Moorooka when he was approached by four people, police said.

The group demanded the man's car keys and when he refused to hand them over, a man from the group produced a sword and began to point it at him until he gave them his keys, wallet and mobile phone.

Police are on the look-out for a stolen Corolla following a series of carjackings on Brisbane's southside.
The group then entered the man's car and drove off along Hansen St before crashing the vehicle.

Police said the group then attempted to steal a woman's car at the intersection of Hyde Road and Fairfield Road at Yeronga, but the woman managed to drive away before one of the group could open the car door.

The group then re-entered the stolen Impreza and drove it to Villa Street where they abandoned it outside a school due to its damage.

They soon approached a woman who was locking her car, threatened her with the sword and demanded her car keys, police said.

The four then stole the woman's silver 2005 Toyota Corolla hatchback with registration 509-TPG and were last seen driving towards Park Rd, Yeronga.

No one was physically injured during the incident

Anyone who may have seen the Corolla is urged not to approach the vehicle but contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Investigations into each incident is ongoing.

