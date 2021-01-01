Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a popular beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a popular beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.
News

Swimmers flee popular beach after shark alarm

Jodie Callcott
by and Emily Toxward and Jodie Callcott
1st Jan 2021 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.

The busy Broken Head beach, just south of Byron Bay, is popular with surfers and campers who are staying at the nearby holiday park.

 

Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.

There were children at the scene who saw dolphins, but were told by a passerby that a surfer saw a shark while out surfing.

Community-based shark alert app Dorsal reported the water was cleared due a shark sighting at Broken Head about 11am.

Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.

emily.toxward@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Swimmers flee popular beach after shark alarm

byron bay shark

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        INCOMING: Rain system set to hit parts of Western Downs

        Premium Content INCOMING: Rain system set to hit parts of Western Downs

        News As a weather system builds west of the Western Downs, here’s how much rain it’s likely to bring to the region:

        WARNING: Car thieves target Dalby home

        Premium Content WARNING: Car thieves target Dalby home

        News A Dalby resident woke to find they’d be bringing in the New Year with no car, after...

        Farewell 2020 at the Club’s epic Rodeo Street Party

        Premium Content Farewell 2020 at the Club’s epic Rodeo Street Party

        News The Chinchilla Club Hotel has revellers set to bring in the New Year at their wild...

        INNOVATION: Six commercial Dalby blocks sold in 2020

        Premium Content INNOVATION: Six commercial Dalby blocks sold in 2020

        Property During a challenging year, Dalby recorded some of its biggest commercial sales in...