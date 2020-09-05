Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EXCITING NEWS: Megan Twidle has been shortlisted for a global innovation award. Pic: Supplied
EXCITING NEWS: Megan Twidle has been shortlisted for a global innovation award. Pic: Supplied
News

Sustainable fashionista Megan Twidle in running for 20k award

Peta McEachern
5th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FORMER Chinchilla resident and business guru Megan Twidle, is in the running for a global innovation award worth over 25,000 for her tenacious work creating a sustainable fashion collection.

As a Business Navigator Pitch Challenge winner, Mrs Twidle has been short-listed for the award, and your vote could help her move to the next exciting stage.

Megan is one of 21 finalists from across the world for this year’s Shell Live WIRE Innovators Awards, a global competition that rewards businesses demonstrating excellence in innovation.

Her business, d8denim, repurposes used denim into unique fabric for use in clothing and upholstery.

Mrs Twidle said she’s hoping to use this potential new opportunity to continue to build her business and find new customers.

“I can’t believe I’ve been short-listed,” said Mrs Twidle.

“It’s a really impressive field of entrepreneurs so I’m absolutely thrilled.

“The support I’ve received from the team at Business Navigator Western Downs has been amazing and I’m now crossing my fingers that I’ll make the top ten.”

Megan’s line of sustainable fashion, d8Denim has been short-listed in the Environment & Circular Economy award category.

Business Navigator Coach Suzie Wood, who has been providing ongoing business advice to Megan, said making the shortlist was a sign of Megan’s dedication to her work.

“She’s very motivated and shows that regional people having a go can do great things,” Suzie said.

Winners and two runners-up will be named in each of the award’s three categories, with the winners receiving $20,000USD and runners up receiving $10,000 USD.

In addition, one Outstanding Achievement Award of $10,000 USD will be presented to an enterprise that has significantly contributed to combating the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19.

All top ten innovators will win direct mentoring and the opportunity to integrate within Shell’s global business network

Business Navigator Western Downs is a pro bono business growth and innovation advisory service supported by Shell’s QGC business and delivered by Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE).

To cast your vote, click HERE.

2020 business navigator pitch challenge megan twidle shell's qgc sustainable fashion tsbe vote western downs business navigator

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        86-year-old accused woman granted bail by court

        Premium Content 86-year-old accused woman granted bail by court

        Crime AN 86-YEAR-OLD Toowoomba woman charged after an alleged neighbourhood dispute has been granted bail by a city court.

        New project to honour Wandoan soldier settlers and boost jobs

        Premium Content New project to honour Wandoan soldier settlers and boost...

        Council News THE project features over 100 plaques immortalising fallen soldiers

        Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        Premium Content Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        News Friday is D-Day for states to agree on 'hot spots'

        Mum on baby cruelty charges

        Premium Content Mum on baby cruelty charges

        Crime A young mother has been charged with child cruelty