Sustainable fashionista Megan Twidle in running for 20k award

EXCITING NEWS: Megan Twidle has been shortlisted for a global innovation award. Pic: Supplied

FORMER Chinchilla resident and business guru Megan Twidle, is in the running for a global innovation award worth over 25,000 for her tenacious work creating a sustainable fashion collection.

As a Business Navigator Pitch Challenge winner, Mrs Twidle has been short-listed for the award, and your vote could help her move to the next exciting stage.

Megan is one of 21 finalists from across the world for this year’s Shell Live WIRE Innovators Awards, a global competition that rewards businesses demonstrating excellence in innovation.

Her business, d8denim, repurposes used denim into unique fabric for use in clothing and upholstery.

Mrs Twidle said she’s hoping to use this potential new opportunity to continue to build her business and find new customers.

“I can’t believe I’ve been short-listed,” said Mrs Twidle.

“It’s a really impressive field of entrepreneurs so I’m absolutely thrilled.

“The support I’ve received from the team at Business Navigator Western Downs has been amazing and I’m now crossing my fingers that I’ll make the top ten.”

Megan’s line of sustainable fashion, d8Denim has been short-listed in the Environment & Circular Economy award category.

Business Navigator Coach Suzie Wood, who has been providing ongoing business advice to Megan, said making the shortlist was a sign of Megan’s dedication to her work.

“She’s very motivated and shows that regional people having a go can do great things,” Suzie said.

Winners and two runners-up will be named in each of the award’s three categories, with the winners receiving $20,000USD and runners up receiving $10,000 USD.

In addition, one Outstanding Achievement Award of $10,000 USD will be presented to an enterprise that has significantly contributed to combating the socio-economic impacts of Covid-19.

All top ten innovators will win direct mentoring and the opportunity to integrate within Shell’s global business network

Business Navigator Western Downs is a pro bono business growth and innovation advisory service supported by Shell’s QGC business and delivered by Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise (TSBE).

To cast your vote, click HERE.